Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after buying an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

