Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of UL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

