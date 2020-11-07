Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $385.66 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.31 and its 200 day moving average is $330.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,804 shares of company stock worth $4,089,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

