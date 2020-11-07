Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

