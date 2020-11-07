Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.