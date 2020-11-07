Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.44.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

