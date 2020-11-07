Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

