Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

