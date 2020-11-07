Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

