Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

Clorox stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.