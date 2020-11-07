Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

