Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $20.33 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 4.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

