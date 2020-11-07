Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.33 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

