Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

GOOG opened at $1,761.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,535.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,481.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,793.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

