Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $815,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 116.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after purchasing an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $733.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $705.07 and a 200-day moving average of $636.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

