Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 2.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

NYSE:K opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

