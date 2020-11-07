Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $343.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.67. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

