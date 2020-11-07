Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,767 shares of company stock valued at $21,261,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $83.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

