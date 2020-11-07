Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tenable by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,029,004.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,089.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,234 shares of company stock worth $8,370,929 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

