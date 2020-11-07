Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,959.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $65.06.

