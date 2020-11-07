Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 646,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.