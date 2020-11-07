Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 977,263 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

