Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEV opened at $13.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

