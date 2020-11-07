Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 252,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 271.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.