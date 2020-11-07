Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

