Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $168.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

