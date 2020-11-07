Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $162.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

