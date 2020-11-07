Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 112.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $157.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

