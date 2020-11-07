Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $39,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.