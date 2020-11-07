Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

Shares of SPGI opened at $354.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

