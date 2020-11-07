Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.28.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

