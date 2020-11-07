Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CSX by 9.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 346,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CSX by 11.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 26.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $86.18 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,305. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

