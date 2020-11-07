Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.