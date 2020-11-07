LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.55

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.55 and last traded at $103.40, with a volume of 117270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $261.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

