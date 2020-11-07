Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $145,526.55 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00.

LYFT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lyft by 55.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

