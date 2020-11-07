MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,789 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300,872 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 990,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,470 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 891,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 260,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 209,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

