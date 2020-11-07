Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $165.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

