Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDGL. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.64.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

