MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.92

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.92 and last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 200841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

The company has a current ratio of 116.52, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.85.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,335,463.85. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$166,921.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,576.87. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $428,351.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

