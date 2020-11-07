Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) vs. Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Critical Contrast

Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Majic Wheels and Nintendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A Nintendo 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nintendo has a consensus target price of $57.54, suggesting a potential downside of 18.57%. Given Nintendo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nintendo is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Majic Wheels has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Majic Wheels and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A Nintendo 23.32% 22.73% 17.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Majic Wheels and Nintendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nintendo $12.04 billion 6.18 $2.38 billion $2.49 28.38

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Majic Wheels.

Summary

Nintendo beats Majic Wheels on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

