Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.90

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 5122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

