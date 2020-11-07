ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

ManTech International has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ManTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

