ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

ManTech International has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

