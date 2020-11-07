Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 275.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,565 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $57,252,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 544,603 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

