Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

