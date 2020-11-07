Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Shares of VAC opened at $113.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

