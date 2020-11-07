Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $282,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,959,062,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,258 shares of company stock valued at $116,545,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

MA opened at $313.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

