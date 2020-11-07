Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $4,887,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $2,344,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 45.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.