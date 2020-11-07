Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

