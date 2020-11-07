Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells $22,285.34 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $22,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

